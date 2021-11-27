News
Joe Perry of Aerosmith and Alice Cooper Talk About the Hollywood Vampires
You don’t get more “Wayne’s World” than sitting in front of Joe Perry of Aerosmith and Alice Cooper and asking them questions; it was a very “we’re not worthy” moment. But like Wayne, Garth, and this writer
News
Hear Joe Perry and Steven Tyler’s ‘Bikini Bottom Boogie’ From ‘SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical’
After ruling the airwaves and conquering the big screen, animated superstar SpongeBob SquarePants is heading to the stage — and bringing a couple of Aerosmith members with him. SpongeBob SquarePants: The
News
Joe Perry & Jack Douglas on the Making of Aerosmith’s TOYS IN THE ATTIC
We just got this cool, exclusive and unabridged video from moderator Mr. Bonzai of his “tech talk” with Joe Perry and producer/engineer Jack Douglas on the making of Aerosmith’s Toys in the Attic.
Interviews
Hollywood Vampires Rise from the Dead (The Interview)
Forget today’s rock and roll hell-raisers, there was some real dastardly rock and roll debauchery happening in Hollywood in the mid ‘70s with a little-known bunch of music hooligans called “The Hollywood
Images
Joe Perry signs “Gimme Shelter” books to support the cause for Pet Orphans of Southern California
Various sources
News
Johnny Depp and Joe Perry talk upcoming Hollywood Vampires gig
Embed: Start at:  
News
FANS ARE FIRST ON JOE PERRY’S WATCH
Joe Perry is not only a prolific songwriter and guitarist, he is an acclaimed author. Perry recently completed a whirlwind book tour to support Rocks: My Life In and Out of Aerosmith.
Interviews
Joe Perry on a career in guitars
Six-string memories from the Aerosmith icon Introduction Joe Perry onstage at Moscow’s Olympiysky Sports Complex Over four decades in the making, Joe Perry’s memoir chronicles the life of a man known for
© 2023 Joe Perry Rocks